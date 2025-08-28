Next Article
Whistleblower in Dharmasthala mass burial case now charged with forgery
The Dharmasthala mass burial investigation just took a sharp turn—SIT has charged the whistleblower with forgery, perjury, and fabricating evidence.
This all started when he brought a skull to court and claimed there were several secret burial sites, but now those claims are being questioned.
The hunt for remains is still on
After questioning, the former temple sanitation worker was arrested for allegedly giving false information—he pointed out 15 burial spots, but only one had any remains.
Karnataka's Home Minister said that if his story turns out to be false, legal action will follow.
The original case about human remains is still ongoing with these new twists added.