'Buy local goods': RSS chief on US tariffs impact India Aug 28, 2025

RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat, speaking in Delhi this week, called for India's trade to be a matter of choice—not pressure—especially after the US slapped 50% tariffs on Indian exports.

He encouraged everyone to support local businesses and buy goods made in their own state, saying, "Swadeshi is important, why buy from outside what is available at home?"

His message lines up with PM Modi's 'Make in India' push and highlights the need for economic independence.