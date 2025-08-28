'Buy local goods': RSS chief on US tariffs impact
RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat, speaking in Delhi this week, called for India's trade to be a matter of choice—not pressure—especially after the US slapped 50% tariffs on Indian exports.
He encouraged everyone to support local businesses and buy goods made in their own state, saying, "Swadeshi is important, why buy from outside what is available at home?"
His message lines up with PM Modi's 'Make in India' push and highlights the need for economic independence.
Global fanaticism, 'wokeism' threats to social harmony: Bhagwat
Bhagwat also cautioned against rising global fanaticism and "wokeism," describing them as threats to social harmony.
He suggested that India should follow Dharma—a balanced approach that respects diversity but rejects extremes—as a guide for its future.
Overall, his remarks reinforced the RSS's focus on cultural pride and self-reliance during these tense trade times with the US.