Chittorgarh tragedy: 3 dead, 6-year-old girl missing after car swept
A heartbreaking accident in Chittorgarh, Rajasthan, saw a car carrying nine family members swept off a closed bridge by strong river currents.
Three people lost their lives and a six-year-old girl is still missing.
The group was returning from Sawai Bhoj temple when they tried to cross the Somi-Uprera bridge—shut for three years.
Family misled by Google Maps
The family was reportedly misled by Google Maps and ended up at the unsafe bridge despite roadblocks and police barricades on roads leading to flooded areas.
Their car got stuck in a pothole around 1:30am and was quickly carried away by the swollen Banas river.
Local residents and officials managed to rescue five people—including two infants—but search teams are still looking for the missing child.