Why schools in these states are closed on August 28
Heads up: Schools in many Indian states are closed on August 28, 2025, thanks to heavy rains and major festivals.
The move is all about keeping students safe and letting families enjoy local traditions.
In Jammu & Kashmir, Minister Sakina Itoo announced closures due to severe rainfall and inclement weather.
Floods, festivals, and more
Punjab's schools stay shut till August 30 due to floods from nonstop rain.
Gujarat gets a break for Samvatsari, while Andhra Pradesh and Telangana close up for Vinayaka Chavithi.
Karnataka is also giving students the day off for Varasiddhi Vinayaka Vrata.
Kerala wrapped up a three-day Onam holiday on the same date, and Himachal Pradesh is on weather alert—families there are told to keep an eye out for updates.