Monsoon mayhem: Over 2.45L displaced in UP, 41 dead in J&K
Since early August, nonstop monsoon rains have hit northern and central India hard.
Jammu and Kashmir has seen the worst, with 41 people losing their lives—mostly from a landslide near Vaishno Devi.
August has been the wettest month of the year so far for Delhi, recording 60% above normal rainfall.
People displaced in Punjab, Himachal Pradesh, Chhattisgarh
Floods have forced over 2.45 lakh people out of their homes in Uttar Pradesh alone, and thousands more are struggling in Punjab, Himachal Pradesh, and Chhattisgarh.
Roads are blocked, farmland is underwater, and rescue teams like the NDRF and Army are working around the clock to help out.
Train services suspended, schools closed
To keep people safe, schools have been closed and pilgrimages put on hold in Jammu and Kashmir.
Train services are suspended as major rivers—including the Jhelum, Yamuna, Beas, Ravi, and Ganga—are flowing above danger levels.
Many low-lying areas are flooded or cut off until conditions improve.