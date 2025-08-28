Virar building collapse: 12 dead, including mother-daughter duo
A four-story residential building in Virar, Maharashtra, collapsed just after midnight on August 27, 2024.
The unauthorized Ramabai Apartment—home to 50 families—gave way at a time when most residents were likely asleep.
Twelve people died, including a 24-year-old mother and her one-year-old daughter.
Six others are still hospitalized with serious injuries.
Builder arrested, probe on
Rescue teams are still working over a day later, searching for anyone trapped under the debris.
Both manual and mechanical methods are being used as officials have evacuated nearby buildings as a precaution.
The builder, Nittal Sane, has been arrested for culpable homicide and violations of town planning laws due to unauthorized construction. More charges could follow as the investigation continues.