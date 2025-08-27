Next Article
Man filmed women in hostel for over a year
A man named Himanshu Rai was arrested in Azamgarh, Uttar Pradesh, after he was caught allegedly recording women in a hostel without their knowledge.
The whole thing came to light on Sunday when a Class 10 student spotted a hidden mobile camera and raised the alarm.
Rai, who had been living there with his family, is suspected of having filmed women over the past year.
Rai threatened victims to keep them quiet
According to police, Rai threatened victims to keep them quiet.
When they checked his devices, they found about 40 pornographic videos linked to the case.
His phone and laptop are now being examined for more evidence.