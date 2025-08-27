Man filmed women in hostel for over a year India Aug 27, 2025

A man named Himanshu Rai was arrested in Azamgarh, Uttar Pradesh, after he was caught allegedly recording women in a hostel without their knowledge.

The whole thing came to light on Sunday when a Class 10 student spotted a hidden mobile camera and raised the alarm.

Rai, who had been living there with his family, is suspected of having filmed women over the past year.