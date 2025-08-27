Chhattisgarh: Teacher arrested for trying to poison food for students
A government school teacher in Sukma district, Chhattisgarh, was arrested after allegedly trying to poison the food prepared for 426 students.
Dhananjay Sahu, an assistant teacher at a residential porta cabin school in Pakela village, reportedly mixed phenyl (a toxic disinfectant) into vegetable curry on August 21, 2024.
Thankfully, the hostel superintendent noticed a strange chemical smell before serving and had the food destroyed—no one was harmed.
HC takes cognizance of matter
The incident came to light when superintendent Dujal Patel filed a complaint on August 26, 2024.
Sahu was arrested the next day for attempted murder and confessed he acted out of personal enmity with Patel.
He'd previously faced allegations of mistreating students and misconduct.
Authorities have set up an inquiry committee and promised strict action.
The Chhattisgarh High Court has also taken suo motu cognizance of the matter and sought a response from the chief secretary.