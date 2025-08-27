PM Modi's China visit: SCO meet to set India's agenda
Prime Minister Narendra Modi is set to visit China for the first time in over seven years, joining the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO) summit in Tianjin on August 31 and September 1.
He'll be meeting leaders from across Central Asia, the Middle East, South Asia, and Southeast Asia—including China's Xi Jinping and Russia's Vladimir Putin—at a time when global politics are shifting fast.
India-China relations at a crucial juncture
This SCO meet is a big deal for India-China relations, with hopes of easing tensions after years of friction.
The agenda covers regional security, trade, and connectivity, with long-term plans being discussed.
With the US putting tariff pressure on India and China pushing for more Global South teamwork, what happens here could shape how these countries work together—and compete—in the future.