'Once part of Bharat': RSS chief on India, neighbors
RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat, during his centenary address in New Delhi this week, said that "Most neighboring countries of Bharat were once part of Bharat—the people, geography, rivers, and forests remain the same; only lines were drawn on maps."
He called for stronger ties with neighbors and stressed that shared roots matter more than borders.
He urges India to look beyond religious differences
Bhagwat urged India to look beyond religious differences and focus on common cultural values with its neighbors.
He sees India as having a big role in promoting peace and stability in the region.
For him, it's all about "Dharma"—a balanced way of life meant to bring harmony.
His views have stirred conversations around nationalism
Bhagwat has faced criticism for his views on Hindu cultural dominance and linking intolerance to "wokism" and "cancel culture."
His comments about neighbors being "once part of Bharat" have stirred conversations around nationalism, but he continues to push for dialogue.
Diplomats from 25 countries attended his address.