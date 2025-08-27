'Once part of Bharat': RSS chief on India, neighbors India Aug 27, 2025

RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat, during his centenary address in New Delhi this week, said that "Most neighboring countries of Bharat were once part of Bharat—the people, geography, rivers, and forests remain the same; only lines were drawn on maps."

He called for stronger ties with neighbors and stressed that shared roots matter more than borders.