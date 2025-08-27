Next Article
NewsBytes recommends: BSF jawan rescued by locals during heavy floods
During heavy floods in Akhnoor, near Jammu, a Border Security Force (BSF) assistant sub-inspector got trapped while on patrol.
Quick-thinking local youths jumped in with a rubber tube and managed to pull him out safely, all while chanting "Bharat Mata ki Jai."
The jawan was on patrol
The dramatic rescue was filmed and quickly went viral online, showing how teamwork and courage can make a real difference.
Sadly, one jawan lost his life during the incident—a reminder of both the risks faced by frontline workers and how powerful community action can be when it matters most.