Vaishno Devi landslide: J&K CM announces ₹6 lakh compensation
On August 26, 2025, a landslide on the way to the Mata Vaishno Devi shrine took 34 lives and left 20 injured.
Jammu & Kashmir's Chief Minister Omar Abdullah has announced ₹6 lakh compensation for each victim's family and shared his condolences, saying the government stands with those affected.
Financial aid for survivors
The ₹6 lakh payout comes from both state disaster funds and the CM's relief fund.
Seriously injured survivors will get ₹1 lakh, while those with minor injuries receive between ₹25,000-₹50,000.
This same support is also being extended to people hit by recent floods in J&K.
₹10 crore released to each Deputy Commissioner
To speed up relief and rehab work, the government has released ₹10 crore to each Deputy Commissioner in affected districts.
The focus is on quick help for families dealing with loss and damage from both landslides and widespread flooding across the region.