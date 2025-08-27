J&K: Landslide on Vaishno Devi trek kills 32, over 20 hurt
A sudden landslide hit the busy trek to the Mata Vaishno Devi shrine in Jammu and Kashmir's Reasi district on Tuesday, leaving at least 32 people dead and over 20 injured.
Heavy monsoon rains triggered the collapse near Ardhkunwari around 3pm with protective sheds giving way in seconds.
One path had already been closed due to rain, but many pilgrims were still on the open route when disaster struck.
Rescue teams are working hard to help survivors
Rescue teams—including NDRF, Army, and police—are working non-stop despite tough weather to help survivors and clear debris.
This tragedy is part of a bigger problem: relentless monsoon rains have caused landslides and floods across Jammu and Kashmir lately, putting lives at risk and disrupting daily life.
Authorities say they're stepping up efforts to keep people safe as these extreme weather events become more common.