J&K: Landslide on Vaishno Devi trek kills 32, over 20 hurt India Aug 27, 2025

A sudden landslide hit the busy trek to the Mata Vaishno Devi shrine in Jammu and Kashmir's Reasi district on Tuesday, leaving at least 32 people dead and over 20 injured.

Heavy monsoon rains triggered the collapse near Ardhkunwari around 3pm with protective sheds giving way in seconds.

One path had already been closed due to rain, but many pilgrims were still on the open route when disaster struck.