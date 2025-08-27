Why is India facing a fertilizer crisis this kharif season

What can be done to fix the situation?

A lot of India's fertilizer supply depends on imports: about 60% of DAP and much of the natural gas needed for urea come from abroad.

Strict price controls and subsidies aren't helping either.

Experts say switching to direct benefit transfers (DBT)—where farmers get subsidy money straight into their accounts—could make things smoother.

There's also talk about loosening regulations in the sector to bring in more investment and new ideas for the future.