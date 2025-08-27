Next Article
Hoax bomb threats to 20 Delhi colleges; no explosives found
About 20 colleges in Delhi, including Jesus and Mary College, got bomb threat emails on Wednesday.
The messages, suspected to have been sent using VPNs, carried content like "high power explosives" had been planted and "students deserve freedom."
After careful checks by bomb squads, nothing dangerous was found—Delhi Police say it was all a hoax.
Similar threats to over 100 Delhi schools last week
Just last week, over 100 Delhi schools got similar threats traced back to the UK and Europe.
In earlier cases, students sent fake threats without VPNs to disrupt classes or exams.
Police are still working on many of these cases as they try to keep everyone safe.