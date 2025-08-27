Lucknow man, father lose ₹1.29cr to fake CBI caller

3 big transfers made from their joint account

Worried about getting arrested, the son ended up making several big transfers from their joint account—₹32 lakh to Ujahs Enterprise in Bhavnagar, ₹45 lakh to another account in Panaji, and ₹52 lakh to accounts in Jalgaon under the name Shree Nath Traders.

When they realized it was a scam, they quickly reported it to the cyber helpline and police by August 26.

The case is now under investigation, with authorities working to track down who got the money.