Lucknow man, father lose ₹1.29cr to fake CBI caller
A retired merchant navy officer and his 100-year-old father in Lucknow lost ₹1.29 crore after falling for a scammer pretending to be from the CBI.
On August 20, the caller claimed the family was involved in money laundering, sending them a fake "digital arrest" notice on WhatsApp and pressuring them into sharing their bank info.
3 big transfers made from their joint account
Worried about getting arrested, the son ended up making several big transfers from their joint account—₹32 lakh to Ujahs Enterprise in Bhavnagar, ₹45 lakh to another account in Panaji, and ₹52 lakh to accounts in Jalgaon under the name Shree Nath Traders.
When they realized it was a scam, they quickly reported it to the cyber helpline and police by August 26.
The case is now under investigation, with authorities working to track down who got the money.