'We can make and drink shikanji at home': RSS chief
RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat is urging Indians to back homegrown products after the US imposed a 50% tariff on Indian imports.
Speaking at the RSS's 100th anniversary event in Delhi, he encouraged everyone to choose local, saying, "We can make and drink shikanji at home, why should we drink cold drinks?"
What Bhagwat said about swadeshi
Bhagwat's message is about self-reliance—not cutting off global trade, but making sure India isn't pressured by foreign countries.
He clarified that swadeshi means rejecting outside influence but doesn't mean banning imports altogether.
The centenary celebrations (August 26-28, 2024) highlight RSS's focus on unity, cultural pride, and building a stronger economy together.