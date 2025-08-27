India's 1st bullet train: All stations, features, amenities
India's first bullet train is on track, connecting Mumbai and Ahmedabad with 12 new stations across Maharashtra and Gujarat.
The Gujarat stretch (Vapi to Sabarmati) is set to open by December 2027, and the full line should be ready by 2029.
Each station is designed to reflect the cultural identity of the city, blending modernity with tradition, and incorporates eco-friendly features for a comfortable and sustainable travel experience.
Eco-friendly features and regional design touches
Expect bright, airy spaces with regional design touches—think lots of natural light and nods to local art.
Eco-friendly features like solar panels, rainwater harvesting, sewage treatment plants, and sustainable materials are baked into every station.
Seamless connectivity and comfortable travel experience
Stations will have lifts, escalators, clear signs, lounges for business travelers, childcare spots, and plenty of shops.
Big hubs like Ahmedabad and Surat are being built to connect seamlessly with trains, metros, buses—even taxis—plus there'll be solid parking options for smooth arrivals and departures.