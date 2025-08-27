India's 1st bullet train: All stations, features, amenities India Aug 27, 2025

India's first bullet train is on track, connecting Mumbai and Ahmedabad with 12 new stations across Maharashtra and Gujarat.

The Gujarat stretch (Vapi to Sabarmati) is set to open by December 2027, and the full line should be ready by 2029.

Each station is designed to reflect the cultural identity of the city, blending modernity with tradition, and incorporates eco-friendly features for a comfortable and sustainable travel experience.