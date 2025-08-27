'Dharma not about conversion': RSS chief Bhagwat

Embracing diversity while keeping Hindu traditions alive

Bhagwat described dharma as a universal truth that goes beyond just religion or conversion.

He talked about India's history with outside influences but emphasized keeping Hindu traditions alive while also embracing diversity for harmony.

The Panch Parivartan initiative aims to tackle caste discrimination, bring families closer (think shared meals and less phone time), protect the environment using Hindu ideals, and boost self-reliance by choosing homemade products.