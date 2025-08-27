'Dharma not about conversion': RSS chief Bhagwat
RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat made it clear that dharma isn't about converting people to another religion.
Speaking about the Panch Parivartan initiative, he said, "Dharma is never about conversion. What it needs is a living example," urging India to lead by showing—not preaching—how to live by these values.
Embracing diversity while keeping Hindu traditions alive
Bhagwat described dharma as a universal truth that goes beyond just religion or conversion.
He talked about India's history with outside influences but emphasized keeping Hindu traditions alive while also embracing diversity for harmony.
The Panch Parivartan initiative aims to tackle caste discrimination, bring families closer (think shared meals and less phone time), protect the environment using Hindu ideals, and boost self-reliance by choosing homemade products.
Legal action should handle offenses, vigilante violence is wrong
Bhagwat also spoke out against vigilante violence—saying legal action should handle offenses, and self-defense should only be for real danger.
His vision ties together cultural pride, caring for the planet, and social unity—all rooted in acceptance and following the law.