Punjab floods: Over 2,000 people rescued; relief camps set up
Flooding in Ferozepur, Punjab has resulted in over 2,000 people being rescued from their homes after heavy rain and dam water releases.
Key border villages are underwater, and the Army, BSF, NDRF, and police are working together on rescue missions.
Rescue teams using boats to reach stranded families
With bridges washed out and some villages cut off completely, rescue teams are using boats to reach stranded families and even livestock.
Twelve relief camps now offer essentials like food, water, milk, and medical help.
As more rain is expected soon and dams remain full, officials say they're doing all they can to keep everyone safe.