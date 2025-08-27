NMIA to charge ₹1,500 for international flights

Fee hikes are part of a larger trend

According to Arun Bansal, CEO of Adani Airport Holdings, these fees are set by the Airports Economic Regulatory Authority (AERA) using a formula that factors in infrastructure needs.

The money will help fund big projects at NMIA, like a second runway.

With over ₹57,000 crore being invested into the airport, similar fee hikes could show up soon at Lucknow, Ahmedabad, and Trivandrum airports too.

This is part of a wider trend across India as airports upgrade to handle more passengers and keep things running smoothly.