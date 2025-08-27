NMIA to charge ₹1,500 for international flights
Heads up if you're planning to fly from the new Navi Mumbai International Airport (NMIA) when it opens this November—passenger fees are going to be among the highest in India.
For now, international flyers will pay ₹1,500 and domestic travelers ₹840 each until March 2026.
That's higher than what you'd pay at Mumbai or Delhi airports.
Fee hikes are part of a larger trend
According to Arun Bansal, CEO of Adani Airport Holdings, these fees are set by the Airports Economic Regulatory Authority (AERA) using a formula that factors in infrastructure needs.
The money will help fund big projects at NMIA, like a second runway.
With over ₹57,000 crore being invested into the airport, similar fee hikes could show up soon at Lucknow, Ahmedabad, and Trivandrum airports too.
This is part of a wider trend across India as airports upgrade to handle more passengers and keep things running smoothly.