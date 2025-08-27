Next Article
IAF's heroic rescue ops in Vaishno Devi landslide aftermath
After severe floods and a landslide near the Mata Vaishno Devi Shrine on August 26, the Indian Air Force (IAF) jumped in to help.
The disaster sadly took 9 lives, injured over 20 people, and forced thousands out of their homes as heavy rain swamped low-lying areas.
IAF's choppers save lives, bring in much-needed supplies
With roads blocked, the IAF's quick action made a real difference.
They used helicopters to rescue 90 people—including Army personnel—and dropped food and water to stranded communities.
Plus, they flew in 22 tons of relief supplies from Uttar Pradesh to support ongoing rescue efforts when ground routes were cut off.