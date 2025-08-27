IAF's heroic rescue ops in Vaishno Devi landslide aftermath India Aug 27, 2025

After severe floods and a landslide near the Mata Vaishno Devi Shrine on August 26, the Indian Air Force (IAF) jumped in to help.

The disaster sadly took 9 lives, injured over 20 people, and forced thousands out of their homes as heavy rain swamped low-lying areas.