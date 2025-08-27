Next Article
Gujarat to get heavy rainfall from August 28: IMD
Heads up, Gujarat!
The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has put out a warning for heavy rainfall in central and southern parts of the state from August 28 to 30, thanks to a low-pressure system brewing over the Bay of Bengal.
So far this year, Gujarat's already soaked up about 85% of its usual annual rainfall—North Gujarat is even wetter at nearly 89%.
Affected districts and forecast
Districts like Dahod, Mahisagar, Chhota Udepur, Navsari, and Valsad are likely to get drenched first.
By August 31, northern spots such as Sabarkantha and Aravalli could also see downpours.
The wet weather may stick around into early September, affecting Banaskantha, Mehsana, Surat and nearby districts too.
