Gujarat to get heavy rainfall from August 28: IMD India Aug 27, 2025

Heads up, Gujarat!

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has put out a warning for heavy rainfall in central and southern parts of the state from August 28 to 30, thanks to a low-pressure system brewing over the Bay of Bengal.

So far this year, Gujarat's already soaked up about 85% of its usual annual rainfall—North Gujarat is even wetter at nearly 89%.