Kerala MLA Rahul Mamkootathil booked for sexual misconduct

Mamkootathil denies allegations, claims audio is doctored

The case cites Section 78 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita for stalking, plus an audio clip that allegedly captures Mamkootathil pressuring a woman to end her pregnancy—potentially breaking more laws and risking up to 10 years in jail.

Mamkootathil says the audio is fake and made with advanced tech.

The Crime Branch is on the case now, with women officers recording confidential statements from victims wherever they feel safe.

The State Women's Commission is keeping close watch as things unfold.