Kerala MLA Rahul Mamkootathil booked for sexual misconduct
Kerala Police have filed a Zero FIR against Congress MLA Rahul Mamkootathil after accusations of serial sexual misconduct, including stalking, were made against him.
This special FIR, registered in August 2025, lets police investigate even if the alleged incidents happened outside their usual area.
The move came after the Kerala State Women's Commission pushed for a deeper probe.
Mamkootathil denies allegations, claims audio is doctored
The case cites Section 78 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita for stalking, plus an audio clip that allegedly captures Mamkootathil pressuring a woman to end her pregnancy—potentially breaking more laws and risking up to 10 years in jail.
Mamkootathil says the audio is fake and made with advanced tech.
The Crime Branch is on the case now, with women officers recording confidential statements from victims wherever they feel safe.
The State Women's Commission is keeping close watch as things unfold.