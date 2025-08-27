Next Article
Man dies after being slapped during loan argument in Delhi
A 36-year-old man, Ganga Rai, died after being slapped during an argument over a ₹40,000 loan in Delhi's Baba Haridas Nagar.
On August 25, Ranjit and Ramu Yadav confronted Rai at his construction site about the money he hadn't repaid for nearly two years.
The dispute escalated quickly, and when Ranjit slapped Rai, he collapsed on the ground, lost consciousness, and died when he was rushed to a nearby hospital.
Both brothers arrested
Rai was rushed to the hospital but sadly didn't survive.
Police have arrested both brothers on charges of culpable homicide not amounting to murder.
Investigators are now collecting evidence and witness statements while Rai's body undergoes a post-mortem to help determine what happens next in the case.