Man dies after being slapped during loan argument in Delhi India Aug 27, 2025

A 36-year-old man, Ganga Rai, died after being slapped during an argument over a ₹40,000 loan in Delhi's Baba Haridas Nagar.

On August 25, Ranjit and Ramu Yadav confronted Rai at his construction site about the money he hadn't repaid for nearly two years.

The dispute escalated quickly, and when Ranjit slapped Rai, he collapsed on the ground, lost consciousness, and died when he was rushed to a nearby hospital.