J&K: Landslide on old Vaishno Devi route kills over 30

Pilgrims allowed on old path despite clear weather warnings

The tragedy happened as flood alerts were issued with the Jhelum River overflowing and flooding parts of Anantnag and Srinagar.

Authorities are monitoring the situation and working to restore services.

Meanwhile, Chief Minister Omar Abdullah questioned why pilgrims were allowed on the old path despite clear weather warnings days before—calling for more accountability from the Shrine Board to keep people safe during extreme weather.