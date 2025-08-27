Varanasi gang-rape case: 3rd suspect arrested, survivor discharged

Survivor names all accused

The case began after the survivor's father reported that she was raped in December 2024. She later named all accused—including two minors—and said they assaulted her multiple times since then.

One adult and one juvenile were arrested first; both are now facing legal action.

The survivor has decided to raise her child on her own and is asking for justice for all those involved.

Health officials say both mom and baby are doing well.