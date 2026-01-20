2,000+ Tamil Nadu meal workers arrested as strike hits school lunches
More than 2,000 staff from the Tamil Nadu Nutritious Meals Scheme were arrested this week for blocking roads while demanding permanent jobs and better benefits.
Their ongoing strike has left schools and anganwadis across the state without meals from January 20, putting kids' nutrition and attendance at risk.
What's behind the protests?
The scheme is running with just a quarter of the sanctioned posts—allegedly 40,000 instead of 1.5 lakh—leaving workers stretched thin.
They're asking for job security, fair pay, retirement benefits, and for the government to finally deliver on old promises.
Even after being released from custody, workers say they'll keep protesting until something changes.
Why should you care?
This isn't just about jobs—it's about children missing out on daily meals they rely on at school.
The fight for fair treatment here directly impacts kids' health and education across Tamil Nadu.