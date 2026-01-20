Cooper Connolly wins Bradman Young Cricketer of the Year award
What's the story
Western Australia's rising star, Cooper Connolly, has been awarded the prestigious 2026 Bradman Young Cricketer of the Year. The 22-year-old all-rounder from Scarborough has made a name for himself in Australian cricket since his breakout performance in the BBL|12 Final. Connolly's contributions helped Perth Scorchers clinch the title when he was just 19 years old.
Career trajectory
Connolly's swift rise to national team
Just a year after making his state debut in the One-Day Cup, Connolly was picked for Australia's national side. He made his T20 international and ODI debuts in the UK in September 2024. The left-handed all-rounder has since become an integral part of the Australian cricket team across all formats, earning his Baggy Green cap in Sri Lanka earlier this year.
Match-winning displays
Connolly's stellar performances on international stage
Connolly has been instrumental in Australia's ODI victories over South Africa and India earlier this summer. He achieved his first five-wicket haul (5-22) in professional cricket against South Africa, making him the youngest Australian man to take an ODI five-for. A few months later, he played a crucial role with an unbeaten 61 off 53 balls against India, helping Australia clinch a tense run chase in Adelaide.
Domestic success
Connolly's impact in domestic cricket and upcoming T20 World Cup
Connolly has also been a key player for Perth Scorchers in the Big Bash League (BBL). He shared the Player of the Tournament award with Glenn Maxwell last season and has continued his good form this year. His consistent performances have earned him a spot in Australia's T20 World Cup squad for next month, despite not playing a T20 international since July last year.
Award acknowledgment
Connolly's reaction to winning the award
After being named Bradman Young Cricketer of the Year, Connolly expressed his gratitude for the recognition. He said, "There's been a lot of cricket played over the last 12 months, I haven't really had time to sit down and sort of soak it all in." The young cricketer was presented with the award by his Perth Scorchers teammates Jhye Richardson and Lance Morris, both past winners themselves.