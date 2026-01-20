Cooper Connolly wins Bradman Young Cricketer of the Year award

Western Australia's rising star, Cooper Connolly, has been awarded the prestigious 2026 Bradman Young Cricketer of the Year. The 22-year-old all-rounder from Scarborough has made a name for himself in Australian cricket since his breakout performance in the BBL|12 Final. Connolly's contributions helped Perth Scorchers clinch the title when he was just 19 years old.

Career trajectory Connolly's swift rise to national team Just a year after making his state debut in the One-Day Cup, Connolly was picked for Australia's national side. He made his T20 international and ODI debuts in the UK in September 2024. The left-handed all-rounder has since become an integral part of the Australian cricket team across all formats, earning his Baggy Green cap in Sri Lanka earlier this year.

Match-winning displays Connolly's stellar performances on international stage Connolly has been instrumental in Australia's ODI victories over South Africa and India earlier this summer. He achieved his first five-wicket haul (5-22) in professional cricket against South Africa, making him the youngest Australian man to take an ODI five-for. A few months later, he played a crucial role with an unbeaten 61 off 53 balls against India, helping Australia clinch a tense run chase in Adelaide.

Domestic success Connolly's impact in domestic cricket and upcoming T20 World Cup Connolly has also been a key player for Perth Scorchers in the Big Bash League (BBL). He shared the Player of the Tournament award with Glenn Maxwell last season and has continued his good form this year. His consistent performances have earned him a spot in Australia's T20 World Cup squad for next month, despite not playing a T20 international since July last year.

