Who has scored most ODI runs at number three? 

Virat Kohli continues his golden run with the bat in One Day Internationals (ODIs), scoring a stellar century against New Zealand. The knock came during the third and final match of the series on Sunday in Indore, marking his record-extending 54th ODI hundred. With this 124-run knock, Kohli also surpassed Ricky Ponting 's tally of runs at number three in ODIs, becoming the highest run-scorer in that position.

Milestone achievement Kohli's century: A historic feat Kohli's innings came at a crucial juncture as India was chasing a daunting target of 338 runs. The former Indian captain scored his century off 91 balls, hitting eight fours and two sixes in the process. This was not just another hundred for Kohli but also his 85th international ton and seventh against New Zealand. He now has seven or more ODI hundreds against five different teams.

Match details Kohli's innings: A blend of patience and aggression Kohli's innings was a perfect mix of patience and aggression, as he kept India in the hunt despite wickets falling at the other end. He first added 88 runs with Nitish Kumar Reddy for the fifth wicket before accelerating with Harshit Rana. The duo put on a quickfire 99-run partnership in just 69 balls, with Rana scoring his maiden ODI half-century. As Kohli departed after scoring a 108-ball 124, India eventually lost by 41 runs.

Record stats Kohli's record against New Zealand This was a historic feat for Kohli as it made him the highest run-scorer in ODIs at the number three position, with 12,662 runs at an average of 61.53. 47 of the batter's 54 ODI hundreds have come at this position. As mentioned, he went past Ponting's tally of 1,2662 runs at number three. No other batter has even 10,000 ODI runs at this position.

