Virat Kohli slams his record-breaking seventh ODI ton versus NZ
What's the story
Indian batter Virat Kohli has once again shown his masterclass in another ODI run-chase. He rescued the hosts as they attempted to chase 338 against New Zealand in the 3rd ODI at Indore's Holkar Cricket Stadium. With India down to 71/4, Kohli rebuilt the innings and added an 88-run stand with Nitish Kumar Reddy. He eventually raced to his 54th ODI century.
Knock
Shaky start for India
Chasing a mammoth target, India banked on openers Rohit Sharma and Shubman Gill. However, Zakary Foulkes ended the 28-run stand by dismissing Rohit. Although Kohli and Gill helped India recover from the loss, the skipper's dismissal brought them to 45/2. While the former held his end, Shreyas Iyer and KL Rahul departed in quick succession. India were 71/4 by 12.5 overs.
Recovery
Another masterful ton from Kohli
The flurry of wickets didn't affect Kohli, who displayed his resounding drives. He found a reliable partner in Reddy. Kohli and Reddy constantly rotated the strike while finding boundaries. They took India past 150. Reddy's departure against the run of play meant India were reeling at 159/5. Kohli, joined by first Ravindra Jadeja and then Harshit Rana, completed a 91-ball ton.
Record
Seventh ton against NZ
According to ESPNcricinfo, Kohli completed his seventh ton against New Zealand in ODI cricket. He now has the most centuries in India-NZ ODIs, breaking a tie with his countryman Virender Sehwag (6). Only two other players have five tons in this regard. Overall, Kohli has the most 50-plus scores against the Kiwis in the format (17). He is behind Australia's Ricky Ponting (18).