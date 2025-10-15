27 Naxalites, including 10 women, surrender in Chhattisgarh's Sukma India Oct 15, 2025

Twenty-seven Naxalites, including 10 women, surrendered to police in Sukma, Chhattisgarh, this week.

Sixteen of them had bounties on their heads, adding up to ₹50 lakh, for their roles in armed activities.

Many said they gave up the fight because they were disillusioned with Maoist ideology and upset by violence against local tribals.