27 Naxalites, including 10 women, surrender in Chhattisgarh's Sukma
India
Twenty-seven Naxalites, including 10 women, surrendered to police in Sukma, Chhattisgarh, this week.
Sixteen of them had bounties on their heads, adding up to ₹50 lakh, for their roles in armed activities.
Many said they gave up the fight because they were disillusioned with Maoist ideology and upset by violence against local tribals.
Some of the surrendered were notable members, like Oyam Lakhmu from the PLGA battalion, who had a ₹10 lakh bounty.
The group was reportedly influenced by local development schemes and the state's surrender policy.
Each person will receive ₹50,000 and support to start over.
The government has set a goal to end Naxalism in the state by March 2026.