Man begs inside moving Bengaluru Metro; authorities clarify on entry
A man was spotted begging inside a Bengaluru Metro Green Line train recently, moving through the last coach like you'd usually see at traffic signals.
The sight caught commuters off guard and quickly raised questions about how secure the metro really is.
BMRCL clarifies on man's entry
Bangalore Metro Rail Corporation Limited (BMRCL) clarified that the man had a valid ticket and didn't break entry rules, though begging is banned on trains.
Security staff reportedly didn't notice anything unusual during routine checks.
Interestingly, this isn't the first time—another similar case happened back in December 2024, which has led to calls for stricter monitoring to keep metro rides safe and comfortable for everyone, based on commuter reactions.