Next Article
Bihar: 34 CISF personnel injured in truck-bus collision
India
A bus carrying 42 CISF personnel on election duty was hit by a sand truck early Wednesday on NH-531 in Saran, Bihar, leaving 34 of them injured.
Five jawans are in critical condition and have been moved to Patna for advanced care after initial treatment nearby.
Truck driver fled the scene
The truck driver fled the scene, and police have launched a manhunt with an FIR filed under the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita.
Emergency teams used cranes to clear wreckage and rescue trapped jawans, working quickly to restore traffic and ensure the driver faces legal action.