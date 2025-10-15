Yogi Adityanath warns: Jail bars waiting for Diwali troublemakers
UP Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has a clear message for anyone planning trouble this Diwali: "If anyone tries to disrupt the joy and enthusiasm of this festival, the bars of the jail will be waiting for them; no matter who they are, they will be put behind bars without delay."
New rules for immersion, firecrackers
With big celebrations like Diwali, Ayodhya Deepotsav, and Kashi Dev Deepawali coming up, Adityanath is pushing for extra vigilance.
He's told officials to keep an eye out for any anti-social activity—both online and offline—and make sure festivals stay safe.
There are also new rules: idol immersions only in ponds, firecracker shops away from homes, and a ban on polluting crackers.
Plus, "Swadeshi Melas" promoting local products kick off October 10.
Round-the-clock power supply, clean streets
To help everyone enjoy the festivals stress-free, Adityanath promised traders protection from unnecessary raids and harassment.
Over 14 lakh state employees will get a Diwali bonus (up to ₹6,908), while officials have been told to ensure round-the-clock power supply and clean streets.
The focus is on keeping things peaceful—and making sure everyone can celebrate safely.