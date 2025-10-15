CBSE Class 10 Maths exam 2026: Check date, important details
CBSE's Class 10 Maths exam is set for February 17, 2026.
The paper has 80 marks up for grabs, plus 20 more from internal assessments like class tests and projects.
Heads up: calculators aren't allowed, so brush up on your mental math.
Here's how your paper will look
The exam has five sections—expect a mix of MCQs, assertion-reason questions, short answers, long answers, and case studies.
You'll get some internal choices in most sections to pick questions that suit you best.
Algebra is the big one this year with the highest weightage (20 marks), followed by Geometry (15), Trigonometry (12), Statistics & Probability (11), Mensuration (10), and both Number Systems and Coordinate Geometry at 6 each.
Start prepping smartly for the exam
Knowing the format and which chapters matter most can help you plan your prep smarter—and official marking schemes and sample papers are out there if you want a head start.
If aiming for top scores or just hoping to pass stress-free, understanding these details makes all the difference.