CBSE Class 10 Maths exam 2026: Check date, important details

Here's how your paper will look

The exam has five sections—expect a mix of MCQs, assertion-reason questions, short answers, long answers, and case studies.

You'll get some internal choices in most sections to pick questions that suit you best.

Algebra is the big one this year with the highest weightage (20 marks), followed by Geometry (15), Trigonometry (12), Statistics & Probability (11), Mensuration (10), and both Number Systems and Coordinate Geometry at 6 each.