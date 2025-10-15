PMO to shift to new building for Diwali
For the first time since 1947, the Prime Minister's Office (PMO) is moving out of South Block to a brand-new building called the Executive Enclave, just in time for Diwali.
The new spot—"Sewa Tirath-1"—will house the PMO, while the Cabinet Secretariat and National Security Advisor's Office will be in adjacent buildings within the Executive Enclave.
This shift is part of Delhi's big Central Vista makeover.
Significance of the move
This move isn't just about changing offices—it's about upgrading how India's government works.
The old colonial buildings were cramped and outdated, so this project aims to create more modern, comfortable spaces for officials to collaborate.
Plus, the old South and North Blocks will become museums celebrating India's political and cultural journey—with some help from France—making history way more accessible for everyone.