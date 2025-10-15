Next Article
India is likely preparing for a major missile test
From October 15 to 17, 2025, India has blocked off a massive 3,550-kilometer stretch over the Bay of Bengal—no planes or ships allowed.
This big move hints at a major missile test in the works, which some experts speculate could be for the developmental Agni-6 intercontinental ballistic missile (ICBM), which could reach farther and carry multiple warheads compared to earlier versions.
Why the world is watching India's missile tests
This isn't just about tech upgrades—India's growing missile abilities are drawing attention from around the world.
Chinese and US surveillance ships have shown up nearby, highlighting how these tests shake up security dynamics in the region.
For anyone interested in global power plays or cutting-edge defense tech, this is one to watch.