Asia's biggest rail tech event kicks off in New Delhi

More than 450 exhibitors—including policymakers and industry leaders—are gathering to check out the latest in high-speed trains, digital signaling, electrification, safety features, and green tech. It's a meeting point for anyone interested in how India is modernizing its huge rail network.

India has been rapidly upgrading its railway network

Since 2014, India has laid 35,000km of new tracks, electrified another 46,000km, and built 40,000 coaches.

The Mumbai-Ahmedabad bullet train project has finished 325km so far and aims to start running by 2027 with Surat and Mora stations included in the first section to open in 2027.

Plus: there are now over 150 Vande Bharat trains running across the country—a sign of just how fast things are moving on Indian Railways.