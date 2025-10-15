Bihar IAF retiree stages funeral to see 'who'd show up'
What's the story
In a bizarre turn of events, a retired Indian Air Force (IAF) officer staged his own funeral in Gaya, Bihar. The 74-year-old, identified as Mohan Lal, wanted to see how many people would attend his last rites. The unusual event took place in Konchi village under the Guraru block of Gaya district and was attended by hundreds from nearby villages.
Ceremony details
Band played music, villagers chanted 'Ram Naam Satya Hai'
Per reports, Lal's funeral procession was a grand affair with a band playing "Chal Ud Ja Re Panchhi, Ab Desh Hua Begana" and villagers chanting "Ram Naam Satya Hai." The retired officer lay on a flower-decorated bier as he was carried to the Muktidham (cremation ground). When the procession reached its destination, he got up from the bier, much to the shock of many. An effigy was burned in his place.
Reason revealed
Wanted to see how much love people had for him
Speaking to the media later, Mohanlal said he wanted to see how much respect and love people had for him. "When a person dies, they cannot see who attends their funeral. I wanted to experience this myself," he said. He also hosted a community feast after the symbolic cremation, where villagers dined in his honor, according to a report in Dainik Bhaskar.
Twitter Post
Watch the video here
Sorry but defence personnel should be more responsible in life— SIRcastic 🇮🇳🔱🕉⚔️💪 (Modi Ji Is Boss) (@JerryMaguire911) October 14, 2025
Community service
Mohanlal built proper Muktidham using his pension
Mohanlal lives with his extended family and is actively involved in community projects. He had built a proper Muktidham using his pension after retiring from the IAF. The idea of staging his own funeral came to him years ago when he wanted to serve his village after serving the nation. "During the rainy season, there used to be great difficulty in cremating bodies here. That's when I decided to construct a proper Muktidham," he said.
Community response
Villagers praised the gesture as unique and inspiring
He said that "seeing so many people...has made me truly happy." His family members and villagers praised the gesture as unique and inspiring. Akhilesh Thakur, a family member who attended the event, said they participated in the entire procession. "He is a very social person, and many people from surrounding villages came to show their respect." Upendra Yadav, a villager, called it "a unique example of community spirit." Lal served as a warrant officer in the IAF before he retired.