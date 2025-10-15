Delhi pollution: CAQM enforces Stage I GRAP
Delhi's air quality just slipped into the 'poor' zone, with an AQI of 211.
To tackle this, the Commission for Air Quality Management (CAQM) kicked off Stage I of its Graded Response Action Plan (GRAP) on Tuesday.
The move comes as experts warn pollution could get worse during the festive season and weather isn't likely to help anytime soon.
What does the Stage I GRAP entail?
You'll notice more road cleaning machines, water sprinklers, and anti-smog guns at big construction sites around the city.
Older diesel vehicles (over 10 years) and petrol cars (over 15 years) are now banned from Delhi roads.
Plus, roadside food stalls can't use coal or wood to cook, and burning waste in the open is strictly off-limits—all part of a bigger push to keep pollution from spiking this October and November.