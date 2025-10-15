Delhi pollution: CAQM enforces Stage I GRAP India Oct 15, 2025

Delhi's air quality just slipped into the 'poor' zone, with an AQI of 211.

To tackle this, the Commission for Air Quality Management (CAQM) kicked off Stage I of its Graded Response Action Plan (GRAP) on Tuesday.

The move comes as experts warn pollution could get worse during the festive season and weather isn't likely to help anytime soon.