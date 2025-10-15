Mumbai to see rain, thunderstorms next week: IMD
Rain and thunderstorms are expected in Mumbai starting Thursday and continuing until October 20, according to the India Meteorological Department.
But don't expect much relief from the heat—temperatures are set to stay above 35°C.
Just this week, Mumbai clocked in as Maharashtra's second-hottest city at 35.3°C.
Palghar district gets yellow alert for Friday
Palghar district gets a yellow alert for Friday (October 17), with rain, thunderstorms, and gusty winds expected—plus rising humidity that'll make things feel stickier.
While some rain is coming thanks to the northeast monsoon currents (the southwest monsoon officially ended October 10), Mumbai's air quality is only moderate overall (AQI: 138), though spots like Bandra Kurla Complex and Deonar are seeing higher pollution levels above AQI 200.