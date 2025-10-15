SC allows 'green firecrackers' in Delhi for Diwali

Only certified 'green firecrackers' allowed

Delhi's air quality usually takes a big hit every winter, especially around Diwali.

Earlier bans on regular firecrackers led to illegal sales and more damage to air quality.

Now, only certified "green firecrackers"—sold at approved locations with QR codes—are allowed, while online sales stay banned.

The hope is this move lets people celebrate traditions without making air quality worse, based on the Court's intent to balance celebration and environmental protection.

Police and pollution boards will keep an eye out to make sure everyone sticks to the rules.