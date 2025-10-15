Diwali, Chhath celebrations: Delhi Police reinstate integrated pickets after 2020

Pickets at busy spots, traffic rules being enforced strictly

These pickets are now stationed at busy spots across the city, operating during the day and night, with intensified night patrols.

Over 20,000 police and paramilitary staff are out on foot and vehicle patrols in markets, religious places, and transport hubs.

With extra CCTV, dog squads, anti-drone systems, and emergency teams in play, the focus is on making sure everyone can celebrate safely.

Night patrols are tighter, traffic rules are being enforced strictly, and public announcements are keeping everyone in the loop.