Kanpur: Freight train derails, halts Delhi-Howrah rail line for hours
On Tuesday night, a freight train derailed near Panki station in Kanpur, bringing the busy Delhi-Howrah rail line to a sudden halt.
The disruption lasted almost two hours, delaying over 30 passenger trains—including big names like Rajdhani and Garib Rath Express.
Teams on site within 45 minutes
Railway teams jumped into action within 45 minutes, working through the night to clear the tracks.
By around 12:30am they managed to restore partial service using alternate lines so stranded trains could finally move.
Full service restored by 2:30am
Thanks to coordinated efforts from senior officials across divisions, full service was back by 2:30am Wednesday.
No one was hurt, but the incident is a reminder of how even non-fatal derailments can ripple through India's massive rail network and impact thousands of travelers.
An investigation is now underway.