Kanpur: Freight train derails, halts Delhi-Howrah rail line for hours

Railway teams jumped into action within 45 minutes, working through the night to clear the tracks. By around 12:30am they managed to restore partial service using alternate lines so stranded trains could finally move.

Full service restored by 2:30am

Thanks to coordinated efforts from senior officials across divisions, full service was back by 2:30am Wednesday.

No one was hurt, but the incident is a reminder of how even non-fatal derailments can ripple through India's massive rail network and impact thousands of travelers.

An investigation is now underway.