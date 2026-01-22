286kg Panchadhatu bow arrives at Ayodhya Ram temple
A giant 286kg bow made from panchadhatu (an alloy sources variously describe as including gold, silver, copper, zinc, iron, aluminum, and brass) was scheduled to reach the Ram Temple in Ayodhya after a journey from Odisha.
Organized by Sanatan Jagran Manch, it was to be offered at the Ram Temple.
What makes this bow special?
Measuring 8 feet long and crafted over eight months in Kanchipuram, Tamil Nadu, by around 40-48 artisans, the bow is worth ₹1.10 crore and includes about 1kg of gold (reported as 986gm in one account) and 2.5kg of silver.
It's not just about looks—the bow is engraved with depictions relating to India's military valor and the Kargil War as a tribute.
More than just an offering
This isn't only a religious gesture; it's also about unity.
The project involved cultural elements from Tamil Nadu and Odisha, showing how art can connect states while honoring India's heroes.