286kg Panchadhatu bow arrives at Ayodhya Ram temple

What makes this bow special?

Measuring 8 feet long and crafted over eight months in Kanchipuram, Tamil Nadu, by around 40-48 artisans, the bow is worth ₹1.10 crore and includes about 1kg of gold (reported as 986gm in one account) and 2.5kg of silver.

It's not just about looks—the bow is engraved with depictions relating to India's military valor and the Kargil War as a tribute.