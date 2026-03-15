3 Bengaluru cops killed in accident on way to wedding
India
Three reserve sub-inspectors from Bengaluru, Manjunath, Amaresh, and Sachin, lost their lives in a car crash near Heggare village, Chitradurga, on Sunday.
Two others from their group, Mahantesh and Eshwar, are seriously injured and receiving treatment at Basaveshwara Hospital.
Investigation into the matter has been initiated
The five officers were heading to Ballari for a friend's wedding when their car collided with a truck, leaving the vehicle badly damaged.
Local police have started an investigation to figure out what caused the accident.