3 Bengaluru cops killed in accident on way to wedding India Mar 15, 2026

Three reserve sub-inspectors from Bengaluru, Manjunath, Amaresh, and Sachin, lost their lives in a car crash near Heggare village, Chitradurga, on Sunday.

Two others from their group, Mahantesh and Eshwar, are seriously injured and receiving treatment at Basaveshwara Hospital.