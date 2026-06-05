Zelenskyy proposes face-to-face meeting with Putin for first time

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has proposed a face-to-face meeting with Russian President Vladimir Putin . The proposal comes after a series of Ukrainian drone attacks on Saint Petersburg, Putin's home city. In an open letter to the Russian leader, Zelenskyy said, "Ukraine proposes ending this war through direct engagement between us -- and you. I am proposing a meeting." He also offered a full ceasefire during negotiations. His letter came a day after Ukrainian drones hit Saint Petersburg.

Meeting response 'Zelenskyy can come at any time to Moscow': Kremlin The Kremlin has said that Putin has not yet seen Zelenskyy's letter. However, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov was quoted as saying by state media that "Zelenskyy can come at any time to Moscow." This was after the letter was published. Russia has demanded that Ukraine withdraw from its eastern Donbas region as a precondition for peace talks.

Letter content Ukraine will continue fighting if war doesn't end: Zelenskyy Zelenskyy's letter emphasized Ukraine's determination to continue fighting if Putin doesn't decide to end the war. He said, "If you do not personally come to the conclusion that it is time to end this war, Ukraine will continue fighting for its existence." The Ukrainian leader has repeatedly called for a meeting with Putin, saying only face-to-face talks will yield an agreement on territory.

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Trump endorsement US President Trump supports Zelenskyy-Putin meeting US President Donald Trump has also supported the idea of a meeting between Zelenskyy and Putin. He said such a meeting would be "great" but urged both sides to compromise. While the Kremlin said Putin had not yet seen the letter, but that Zelenskyy could meet Putin in Moscow "any time," it was a proposal that the Ukrainian leader preemptively ruled out in his letter.

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