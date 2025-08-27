30 Maoists, including senior leaders, surrender in Chhattisgarh

Many who surrendered disillusioned with Maoist ideology

Many who surrendered said they'd grown disillusioned with the Maoist ideology and wanted a safer, more stable future for their families.

Some pointed to government development programs, new security camps, and outreach efforts as reasons for their decision.

Since January 2024 alone, 496 Maoists have surrendered in Bijapur district. Each gets support under the state's rehab policy—including ₹50,000 cash and help with education or jobs—to help them reintegrate into society.

The local police chief has urged others still fighting to come forward and take up these opportunities for a fresh start.