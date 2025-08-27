30 Maoists, including senior leaders, surrender in Chhattisgarh
Big news from Bijapur, Chhattisgarh: 30 Maoist cadres—including senior leaders and fighters—gave themselves up to police this Wednesday.
Together, they had bounties totaling ₹81 lakh.
This is part of a bigger shift lately, with more insurgents choosing to leave violence behind and return to regular life.
Many who surrendered disillusioned with Maoist ideology
Many who surrendered said they'd grown disillusioned with the Maoist ideology and wanted a safer, more stable future for their families.
Some pointed to government development programs, new security camps, and outreach efforts as reasons for their decision.
Since January 2024 alone, 496 Maoists have surrendered in Bijapur district. Each gets support under the state's rehab policy—including ₹50,000 cash and help with education or jobs—to help them reintegrate into society.
The local police chief has urged others still fighting to come forward and take up these opportunities for a fresh start.