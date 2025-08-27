Next Article
India to source oil from best deal suppliers: Kirti Vardhan
India is stepping up its game on energy security, according to Minister Kirti Vardhan Singh at the 20th CII India-Africa Business Conclave in New Delhi.
Singh said India is ready to face new challenges by sourcing oil from suppliers offering the best deals, ensuring the country's future energy needs are covered.
Singh's remarks on Africa-India trade
Singh highlighted that trade between India and Africa has topped $100 billion, with India investing heavily—over $12 billion in loans and $700 million in grants for African projects.
He also called out recent tariffs on Indian products as "discriminatory," but stressed that India remains focused on building fair, win-win partnerships around the world.